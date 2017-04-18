INDA Welcomes Six New Members To Dynamic Board Of Directors

CARY, N.C. — April 18, 2017 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, announces the election of six new members to its board of directors for 2017. The newly appointed directors, elected by INDA’s corporate members at large, include:

Christopher Astley, president, Advanced Airlaid Materials Business, Glatfelter;

Thomas Balkom, Interim sales director, North America Nonwovens, Johns Manville;

Andreas Dreher, associate director, Corporate R&D, The Procter & Gamble Co.;

Tom Peters, director of Strategic Sourcing, Rockline Industries;

Jeff Slosman, president, National Wiper Alliance Inc.; and

Scott Tracey, president, Health, Hygiene and Specialties Divison, Berry Global Group Inc.

The board is responsible for general management of INDA finances and operating plans and serves as counsel to the president on activities to foster success within the industry and its members. The board reviews the strategic plan, policies, programs, dues and operating procedures affecting the association’s 360 members. The 21-member board is composed of the elected board officers and the immediate past board chair. One-third of the entire board is elected each year for a three-year term by a majority vote of INDA’s general membership.

“I am pleased and proud of this year’s slate of new INDA directors. They represent the leadership of some of the industry’s most important companies, and I look forward to their guidance and counsel as we continue to improve INDA’s services to best meet the needs of our growing industry,” said Dave Rousse, INDA president.

The executive committee of INDA’s board, empowered to act for the entire board between meetings, include the officers and appointees as follows:

Karen Castle, Chair (vice president, America Sales, Suominen);

Todd L. Bassett, Vice Chair/Planning (managing director, Fi-Tech Inc.);

Paul A. Marold, Jr., Vice Chair /Finance (president, Lydall Performance Materials Inc.);

Robert Lovegrove, Past Chair (senior director, Strategic Marketing & Innovation, Milliken & Co.);

Walter G. Jones, Appointee (CEO, Precision Fabrics Group Inc.);

Nick Santoleri, Appointee (vice president of Global Operations, Rockline Industries); and

C.K. Wong, Appointee (chair, CEO, U.S. Pacific Nonwovens Industry Ltd.).

INDA’s full board meets approximately three times per year with committee assignments additional. The executive committee will convene more frequently as the needs arise. “INDA’s board structure provides effective oversight of association finances and activities advancing the interests of all industry members,” said Rousse.

Posted April 18, 2017

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry