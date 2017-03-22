DiloGroup at Techtextil

EBERBACH, Germany — March 22, 2017 — The Techtextil exhibition in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, is the international fair for technical textiles and nonwovens. More than 1600 exhibitors from over 50 countries will be present at the Techtextil exhibition 2017 covering the complete value added chain in the field of technical textiles.

The product groups include research and development, planning and consulting, technology, machines and accessories as well as fibres and yarns, nonwovens, coated textiles and Bondtec. All applications can be discussed and the necessary production machinery explained.

All international market leaders will exhibit, among them DiloGroup from Eberbach, Germany, with its units DiloSystems, DiloMachines, DiloTemafa and DiloSpinnbau.

DiloGroup enjoyed above-average order influx in all important markets for its machines and installations and had record turnovers in 2015 and 2016. Due to an increase of about 20 %, the overall turnover in 2016 will reach a total of around 110 million Euros. This shows DiloGroup’s strong position in the international nonwovens machinery business. The increase has been accompanied by the creation of numerous new jobs. Now the complete DiloGroup has about 450 employees. In addition, we will increase our assembly space by 3000 m2, the new hall is under construction and will be ready by mid-2017.

As the leading group in the field of staple fibre nonwoven production lines DiloGroup will inform about complete lines presenting the latest developments in all components. The strong demand for DILO production lines is partly due to the high attraction of needled nonwovens themselves with a yearly increase in consumption of about 6 – 7 %.

Staple fibre production lines start with fibre preparation – opening and blending – from DiloTemafa, card feeding and cards from DiloSpinnbau and end with crosslappers and needlelooms from DiloMachines.

The quality of DiloGroup’s four equipment components, opening and blending, carding, crosslapping and needling, is important to customers. A DILO line stands for highest productivity with best web quality. This goes hand in hand with a high efficiency as the mentioned four machine groups are controlled by a single drive and control technique and fulfill all requirements for modern crosslinking and smart production.

Customized lines are engineered, manufactured, delivered and put into operation by DiloGroup for the customer’s purpose and benefit.

Posted March 22, 2017

Source: DiloGroup