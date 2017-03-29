CORDURA® Brand To Showcase Latest Cutting-Edge Military/Tactical Fabric Innovations For Soldier Systems At LAAD 2017

WICHITA, KS — March 29, 2017 — A leading fabric brand for militaries across the globe, INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand, will share its latest fabric innovations for military gear and apparel at LAAD 2017 – April 4 – 7, 2017 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

“As we continue our 50th anniversary celebration, we nod to military fabrics as a key element of our brand’s heritage,” said Cindy McNaull, global CORDURA® brand and marketing director. “By combining this durable legacy with today’s latest innovations, we can continue pushing the limits of technical fabrics used in military/tactical gear. Servicemen dedicate their lives to protecting us, so we are constantly striving to develop fit for purpose fabrics to help protect them with the right gear for their mission.”

The range of new hardwearing and versatile soldier systems solutions on display at the CORDURA® brand booth (X.50) includes CORDURA® NYCO Extreme and Tactical uniform fabrics featuring the brand’s patent-pending INVISTA T420HT high tenacity fiber and Solution Dyed fabric and webbings with built in lot-to-lot color uniformity and NIR/SWIR reflectance capabilities for enhanced night vision goggle detection avoidance.

INVISTA 420HT Fiber

First in a suite of many product innovations for 2017 and targeting next generation durable uniform fabrics, the new T420HT technology is a state-of-the-art, patent-pending high tenacity staple fiber. Designed to help enhance the core strength of fabrics and particularly suited to use in lighter weight constructions, this CORDURA® brand qualifying fiber technology is the strongest nylon 6,6 staple fiber ever produced by INVISTA and allows comparable performance in lighter more comfortable fabric constructions. Already adopted by major international militaries, CORDURA® NYCO fabric blends based on INVISTA T420HT fiber are undergoing extensive wear trials for next generation combat uniforms. Digital Trends recognized INVISTA’s T420HT fiber innovation as “Best Of Show” at Outdoor Retailer Winter Market in North America in January.

CORDURA® Brand Solution Dyed Nylon (SDN) Technologies

For nearly 50 years, the CORDURA® brand has been driving military textile innovation with performance solutions featured in both fabrics and webbings used extensively in combat gear, such as CORDURA® brand SDN yarn technology. These solutions are suitable for use in load carriage packs and bags, boots, body armor covers, knee/elbow pads and other similar military and tactical gear.

Currently available in a palette of six military colors that meet both lot-to-lot color and IR (infrared) requirements, these textiles have built-in NIR/SWIR reflectance capability as well as resistance to sunlight UV fade loss. Through the brand’s Life Cycle Analysis (LCA)*, 1000d SDN CORDURA® fabrics also have proven sustainability benefits related to water, energy, and CO2 emissions versus equivalent weight conventional piece dyed nylon 6,6 alternatives.

CORDURA® NYCO Extreme And Tactical Uniform Fabrics

Focusing on lightweight comfort, CORDURA® NYCO Extreme and Tactical fabrics are the latest innovations in a long line of CORDURA® brand solutions for US and worldwide military and tactical uniform programs. These fabrics offer an optimized spun blend of INVISTA T420HT fiber and cotton and are engineered to help provide lightweight comfort and durable performance.

To learn more about the latest innovative military and tactical CORDURA® fabric offerings, visit www.cordura.com or LAAD booth X.50.

*2013 LCA study based on the average comparison of conventional level acid Piece Dyeing to SDN at 3 independent/3rd party dyeing and finishing mills located in China, Taiwan and Korea.

Posted March 29, 2017

Source: INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand