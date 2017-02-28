Suominen’s Blind Hiring Recruitment Process Nominated For INDEX17 Award

HELSINKI, Finland — February 28, 2017 — Suominen, a globally leading supplier of nonwovens, has been nominated for INDEX17 Award in Sustainable Process or Management Practice category by EDANA, the international nonwovens association. Suominen earned the nomination with its pioneering Blind Hiring recruitment process that ensures equal opportunities.

Suominen follows the Blind Hiring principle in all new recruitments, including top management, to promote diversity and to ensure equal opportunities when applying for a job at the company. As a result, the hiring manager will receive and assess candidates’ applications and resumes without any personal data on them. The masked data includes, for example, the applicant’s full name, gender, ethnicity and age. This minimizes the possibility of unconscious biases affecting the recruitment process.

Suominen successfully piloted Blind Hiring in 2015 and after that it was defined as the default recruitment approach at the company.

INDEX17 Awards are the highest accolade for the best examples of excellence in the nonwovens industry. The Awards ceremony will take place in INDEX17 exhibition, on the EDANA stand at 10 am on Tuesday 4 April 2017.

Posted February 28, 2017

Source: Suominen