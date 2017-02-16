Madaline Changes What You Know About Nonwovens

LÜLEBURGAZ, Turkey February 16, 2017 — Madaline is a Mogul nonwoven destined to be a trend setter. Just consider a nonwoven fabric which can be treated like a traditional textile, having similar touch and drape and the capability to be stitched without fraying. In addition to its similarity to woven fabrics, Madaline also possesses superb filtration and barrier properties – like a meltblown with the strength of a spunbond.

Madaline uses state-of-the-art and patented bico technology to extrude unique filament designs and thereafter subjects them to high pressure water jets to simultaneously shear, fibrillate, entangle and consolidate microfilaments into a fabric.

Madaline’s microfilaments are up to 100 times thinner than a human hair and are the key to Madaline’s unique properties. The fabric’s dense structure provides very good barrier and filtration properties and, thanks to its microfilaments, has good moisture management capability. It is absorbent, quick to dry and breathes well. Madaline is washable and has very good and complementary properties of thermal insulation, wind resistance and UV protection.

Madaline’s advanced attributes make it uniquely applicable for use in processes such as finishing, dyeing, printing, cutting and stitching just like traditional textiles. This new fabric provides a very smooth hand, close to traditional textiles, with excellent dying and printing capability and is strong and durable and shows no ’Velcro’ effect.

Mogul’s Madaline technology employs polyester and polyamide to form two different filament shapes; ‘Hybrid Mixed Media’ or ‘Multi-Lobal’ which provide:

Higher tensile and tear strength (create a rip-stop)

Higher permeability

Lower energy costs

No de-lamination as in multiple beam systems

Madaline fabrics can be used for a wide range of applications such as;

Clothing (outdoor performance wear, jeans, sports and leisure wear, uniforms, work-wear)

Home textiles

Industrial use

Digital large format printing media for signs, advertising and printed labels

Mattress covers (anti allergy and dust mite proof)

Medical (scrubs apparel, wipes)

Dry wipes and towels (sports towels, industrial special cleaning cloths)

Filtration

Technical packaging (scratch-free)

Sun shield (tents, awnings, shelters, vehicle covers) and window blinds

Substrate for coating and synthetic leather backing

Wall coverings

Automotive applications (interior covers)

Acoustic insulation for vehicles and buildings

Posted February 16, 2017

Source: Mogul Nonwovens