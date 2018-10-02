Gerber Acquires MCT Digital Integrating Two Histories Of Innovation In Automated Cutting And Finishing

TOLLAND, Conn. — October 2, 2018 — Gerber Technology announced today that it has acquired MCT Digital, adding modular laser cutting technology to its existing industrial strength finishing solution hardware and software portfolio. The addition of MCT’s high-end large format cutting builds on Gerber’s heritage in the sign & graphics and packaging industries, as well as giving Gerber a key technology platform to serve its industrial markets.

MCT and Gerber are both recognized as pioneers providing integrated software and hardware solutions. Their track records of 30 and 50 years respectively have delivered innovative technologies that has transformed the way their customers work. Gerber invented automated cutting in 1968 and the company continues to create the world’s most integrated design and production ecosystem of hardware and software in the apparel, home and leisure, and transportation markets.

Gerber also revolutionized the way vinyl was designed and cut in the sign and graphics space with the introduction of OMEGA™ software and GERBER EDGE® thermal transfer printer. Likewise, Steen Mikkelsen, CEO of MCT Digital, was directly responsible for the introduction of today’s print-to-cut workflow in the sign & graphics and packaging industries with his development of the i-cut® software. In 2016, MCT launched its current cutting system including proprietary laser cutting technology, winning product of the year at that year’s SGIA.

“The product leadership, engineering and technical knowledge of these two companies creates countless opportunities to help our customers improve their productivity, streamline their workflows and improve overall efficiency,” said Scott Schinlever, president and COO, Automation Solutions for Gerber Technology.

Gerber’s financial strength, global service and support network and long-standing customer relationships, coupled with MCT’s portfolio of print-to cut software and finishing technology, has the company well positioned to empower customers in the many markets it serves, and to also position them to fully exploit high-speed digital printing which continues to change many industries.

“We are very excited about combining our technology platform with Gerber’s global scale to drive growth,” said Nik Mikkelson, founder and CTO, MCT Digital. “The passion, focus and culture of our two companies are very well aligned and will maintain the same standard of excellence our customers expect, and our employees’ deliver.”

Posted October 2, 2018

Source: Gerber Technology