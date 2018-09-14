Forever 21 Celebrates Kodak’s Iconic Brand With New Apparel Collection

Rochester, NY — September 13, 2018 — Kodak and fashion retailer Forever 21 have teamed up on a new apparel collection for the Fall 2018 season featuring some of Kodak’s many logos and designs from the Kodak brand’s storied history.

The bright and vibrant apparel uses many of the original colors from Kodak branding and packaging from the 90’s and draws inspiration from Kodak’s days as a standout NASCAR team sponsor.

The collection offers women’s t-shirts, crop tops, jackets and lounge wear; the men’s line includes tees, polos, pullovers and jerseys. Altogether twenty-six different items will be available in 600+ stores globally and are available in men’s, women’s and junior sizes.

Kodak has been working on collaborations to drive brand awareness and advocacy with new audiences.

“Rather than be a fad or trend, we want to retain an aspirational product aimed at our core audience and those that they influence,” said Dany Atkins, Chief Brand Officer, Kodak. “What could be better for a brand transformation than everyone wearing your logo on a t-shirt?”

The collection was produced with Hybrid Apparel, a Kodak Licensee who works closely with Kodak on brand licensing efforts in the apparel space.

“Kodak has always been synonymous with our life’s best memories, including past, present and even future aspirations,” said Bonnie Segall, EVP of New Business Development, Hybrid. “We were able to capture this by leveraging the current streetwear trend and creating a new ‘KODAK MOMENT’ for a new generation of enthusiasts.”

Additionally, by teaming up with Forever 21 and Hybrid, Kodak is expanding its reach and aligning itself towards future possibilities.

“We are excited to further increase our brand visibility with industry leading partners like Forever 21 that will uniquely leverage our imaging history to further build opportunities and growth into the future with the Kodak brand,” said Joel Satin, Vice President, Global Brand Licensing.

Forever 21 is enthusiastic about the collection and its call-back to the days when the Kodak logo was seen virtually everywhere.

“We are so excited to announce our collection with Kodak,” says Linda Chang, VP of Marketing for Forever 21. “Kodak is such an iconic brand that so many people love and respect, and we were excited to bring our customers a fun and unique way to celebrate photography.”

Posted September 14, 2018

Source: Kodak