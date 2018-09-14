COTERIE, ReMode Partner With The Conscious Fashion Campaign To Support The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

NEW YORK — September 13, 2018 — UBM Fashion’s ReMode has proudly collaborated with the Conscious Fashion Campaign and the United Nations Office for Partnerships to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, unveiling an activation with the premier women’s wear trade event, Coterie, held September 15th through September 17th at the Javits Center, NY.

The initiative aims to harness the power of retailers, media and celebrities to embrace impact-driven fashion brands to create positive change and drive conscious consumerism. Supported by the United Nations Office for Partnerships, the Conscious Fashion Campaign drives awareness and advocacy to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) represent an unprecedented, universally endorsed blueprint for fighting poverty, ending inequality and protecting the planet. With its global reach and impact, the fashion industry carries clout to transform and advance the SDGs. We call on the fashion brands and retailers to align their business models with these Goals. Our joint commitment will build and strengthen the cooperation needed to respond to the world’s many challenges,” shares Lucie Brigham, Chief of Office, United Nations Office for Partnerships. “The Conscious Fashion Campaign driven by Kerry Bannigan provides an important platform that demonstrates how the fashion industry is shifting business models, integrating sustainability principles and driving advocacy around a new paradigm in fashion.”

Brands and designers that are working to end poverty, protect the planet, practice sustainability, and raise awareness through meaningful philanthropic and customer engagement initiatives in an effort to transform our world through fashion will be showcased at Coterie over the three day show.

“We are honored to leverage our platform and audience to propel the mission of the Conscious Fashion Campaign supported by the United Nations encouraging ethical and sustainable practices,” shares Coterie Women’s Fashion Director, Danielle Licata. “Through this collaboration we are excited to introduce several woman-owned brands from Africa including AAKS and Maki Oh who are true innovators in the industry.”

Featured Conscious Fashion Campaign brands include: AAKS, Afrodesiac, AMUR, COCOLILI, DefineMeEcru, Legami, Liverpool Jeans, Maki Oh, Mar Y Sol, R&R Luxury, Skazi, Washed Away, Wrangler, and B. Yellowtail.

A large part of the initiative at Coterie is supported by SheTrades, an organization that enables women entrepreneurs to improve the quality of their products and services.

This is a part of a larger collaboration between the UBM Fashion’s ReMode event and Conscious Fashion Campaign, supported by the United Nations Office for Partnerships, including presence at the United Nations General Assembly 73rd Session SDG Media Zone.

“With the launch of ReMode this year, we are putting a lot of focus on promoting a sustainable and responsible growth for the industry. We will be supporting the SDGs and the Conscious Fashion Campaign at Coterie, at the United Nations General Assembly and at ReMode this November in Los Angeles and hope that our participation will contribute to a stronger and meaningful impact on changing the fashion industry for the better,“ states Pierre-Nicolas Hurstel, Founder of ReMode.

The show opens Saturday, September 15th and will run through Monday, September 17th at the Jacob Javits Center located at 655 W 34th St, New York, NY.

On Saturday, September 15th at 3:30pm Coterie will celebrate the Conscious Fashion Campaign collaboration, supported by ReMode. Welcome remarks and traditional land acknowledgement by Gerrod Smith, Shinnecock, followed by a thanks and introduction by representatives from ReMode and United Nations. Prosecco toast sponsored by Principessa.

Posted September 14, 2018

Source: UBM Fashion