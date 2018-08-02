Summer 2018 Edition Of Texworld USA And Apparel Sourcing USA Welcomed Exhibitors And Attendees Alike For An Impressive Fashion Sourcing Platform In New York City

NEW YORK City — Aug. 1, 2018 — Texworld USA presented the latest trends in materials, textiles, sustainable solutions, accessories and more while reinforcing its leadership position in the international fabric fashion arena. The summer 2018 editions of Texworld USA, Apparel Sourcing USA and Home Textiles Sourcing, opened their doors to exhibitors and visitors on Monday, July 23rd at the Javits Center. Over a span of three days, international suppliers from around the globe showcased textiles, trims, accessories, manufacturing and private label development services and finished apparel for industry buyers, designers and experts.

Texworld USA, Apparel Sourcing USA and Home Textiles Sourcing Summer 2018 featured 837 exhibitors representing 19 countries and over 5,000 visitors. The show presented textiles with innovative structures, material mixes and surprising color palettes across 15 product categories. Attendees viewed the latest colors, trends, materials, fabrics and more with an exclusive opportunity to network and meet designers and suppliers from around the world while taking advantage of complimentary educational seminars and inspiring workshops.

“This summer, we offered an expanded array of exciting exhibitions and seminars for attendees. Our focus for the season was on the Art of Customization with our SPOTLIGHT, findings, trims and accessories. We believe that our customers want to better express themselves through personalized clothing and accessories. Overrall, the show provided attendees with new knowledge on upcoming trends, the ever-evolving textile industry and new ways to expand their business ,” said Jennifer Bacon, Show Director.

Lenzing Fiber’s Educational Series Returned to Bring Attendees the Latest Information within the Industry Texworld‘s educational seminar series, organized by Lenzing Fibers, returned for Summer 2018 with sessions hosted by curated panels of industry experts who discussed the global textile and sourcing landscape including sustainable solutions and the circular economy. Featured discussions were led by Sourcing Journal, the Pantone Color Institute and Global Purchasing Companies. Textile Talks were also a continued success at this year’s show led by StartUp

FASHION, Mintmoda and more. This year’s show included relevant topics on Microplastics and the hidden problem with microfibers, deconsumption and consumers patterns, as well as how to produce a fabric line in 2018.

Lenzing Fibers was pleased with the outcome of the fair. “Texworld USA consistently delivers an incredible show bringing the global textile and apparel companies to New York City. Our collaboration of the Lenzing Seminar Series supports exchange of new ideas around design, sourcing, and sustainability. Texworld USA was the ideal event to launch our new brand platform Feels So Right: TENCEL™ said Tricia Carey, Global Business Development, Lenzing Fibers.

New to the Show this Year: Local Loft

Local Loft was added to the show floor this year, featuring a new section with a loft-like feel highlighting local apparel factories, contractors and services. Local Loft was created in response to attendees seeking domestic and locally-sourced production facilities. Highlighted companies included AGH Trimsource, Suuchi Inc, Whispering Spirit Alpaca and more.

Texworld Trend Showcase Explored the Latest Design Trends for the Upcoming Season

Texworld’s USA Trend Showcase curated by Texworld’s Art Directors, Louis Gerin and Gregory Lamaud returned to the trade floor, bringing their vision and expertise for the upcoming season.

Attendees were inspired as the display area featured fabrics from select exhibitors at the show as well as a focus on The Art of Customization: Findings, Trims and Accessories. Visitors also had the opportunity to preview the newest colors and textile offerings for the Autumn/Winter 2019/20 season.

Exclusive Screening of RIVERBLUE

Texworld USA held an exclusive screening of the documentary, RIVERBLUE. The film follows river advocate Mark Angelo as he spans the globe to infiltrate one of the world’s most polluted industries, fashion. Narrated by clean water supporter Jason Priestley, this groundbreaking documentary examines the destruction of our rivers.

Explore the Floor Series Returned to Texworld USA

Texworld USA expanded, “Explore the Floor” series featured guided tours that allowed attendees to walk the show floor with seasoned industry experts in an intimate setting. These tours provided visitors with insights on different exhibitors relevant to their businesses and allowed questions from attendees in an open format. Topics included: ethical sourcing, sustainability, agroforestry, fashion law and more.

Trim Activation Area Curated by Trim Queen and MintModa

Jana Platina Phipps, a New York City-based expert known as Trim Queen, curated a trim activation. Known for her refined vision in the world of trimmings in fashion and home furnishings, Jana also conducted a hands-on passementarie workshop providing how-to and tips for attendees.

Resource Row Offered Attendees Complimentary Industry Resources and Networking Opportunities Resource Row, a value-added asset for attendees featured industry tools including trend consultants, fabric recyling companies, technology and more. This summer, the show welcomed six new additions in fashion consulting, creative learning, workshops and more.

The next edition of Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA will be January 21-23, 2019 at the Javits Center.

Collocated Home Textiles Sourcing Returned for Summer 2018 Edition

Home Textiles Sourcing provided attendees with a wide list of exhibitors specializing in six main product categories: Bed, Bath, Floor, Table, Window and Upholstery. Educational events were centered on translating fashion to the home, the global home textiles landscape as well as color trends. Among the many offerings, Home and Textiles Today led an informative presentation and panel discussion on ‘The New Home Textiles Landscape – What’s Needed to Survive and Thrive Tomorrow’.

Source: Messe Frankfurt