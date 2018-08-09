Delta Apparel Appoints New Member To Board Of Directors

GREENVILLE, S.C. — August 7, 2018 — Delta Apparel, Inc., a provider of basic and branded apparel, headwear and related accessories, announces the appointment of Anita D. Britt to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Britt brings to the Delta Apparel Board of Directors approximately 24 years of financial and related operational experience in the apparel and consumer products industries. Ms. Britt served as Chief Financial Officer for Perry Ellis International from 2009 until her retirement in 2017, and also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Urban Brands, Inc. from 2006 to 2009. She spent the previous 13 years in various financial leadership roles for Jones Apparel Group, Inc.

Ms. Britt holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from The Pennsylvania State University and is an actively licensed Certified Public Accountant and member of the National Association of Corporate Directors.

“We are pleased to have Anita join our team,” commented Delta Apparel Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert W. Humphreys. “Anita’s financial expertise and experience both in the apparel industry and public company arena will add valuable perspective to the Board. We look forward to working with Anita as we continue to guide the growth of our Company and represent the best interests of our shareholders.”

Posted August 9, 2018

Source: Delta Apparel, Inc.