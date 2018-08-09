Champion Announced As Official Uniform And Apparel Provider Of National Federation Of State High School Associations And NFHS Network

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — August 9, 2018 — The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the NFHS Network have announced a multi-year agreement with Champion Athleticwear to become their “Official Uniform and Apparel Provider.”

Champion has been offering athletic apparel for men and women, including team uniforms for high schools throughout the nation, since 1919. Like the NFHS, Champion is celebrating its Centennial during the 2018-19 school year.

“We believe Champion is an ideal partner for the NFHS because the organization has been involved with high school athletic teams and communities for many years,” said Dr. Karissa L. Niehoff, who began her duties as NFHS executive director last week. “We look forward to working with Champion over the next few years as we continue to expand opportunities for students to be involved in education-based activity programs.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the NFHS and NFHS Network to continue our expansion within high school sports,” said Tyler Lewison, general manager of Champion Team Athletics. “For a century, NFHS and Champion have played an integral role in supporting thousands of teams in their pursuit of greatness, and with this partnership we look forward to supplying even more teams with high-quality, custom Champion apparel.”

Champion will receive a full slate of traditional sponsorship and digital media elements including exclusive use of the NFHS and NFHS Network logos for marketing purposes and in its online team store. Champion will be featured prominently this year on the NFHS Network, which will broadcast more than 100,000 events involving approximately 30 sports and activities on its all-digital, high school network at www.NFHSNetwork.com.

“As the NFHS Network begins its sixth year of covering high school sports and other activity programs, we are excited to have Champion on board as a partner,” said Mark Koski, CEO of the NFHS Network. “Champion understands the high school market and will be a great partner as more and more people watch high school sports and other events on the NFHS Network.”

Champion will be the 24th corporate partner of the NFHS.

Source: National Federation of State High School Associations