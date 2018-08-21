Bioworld Merchandising Acquires Vandor

DALLAS— August 21, 2018 — Bioworld Merchandising, a provider of officially licensed apparel and accessories for top entertainment brands, announces the acquisition of Vandor LLC, a design and distribution company that creates licensed home products including drinkware, sculpted collectibles, kitchenware, and home décor.

Vandor introduces hundreds of new designs annually for distribution in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1957, they have over 60 years of industry experience. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with offices in China and the Philippines, Vandor has built an organization dedicated to exceptional quality in products and service.

“We were impressed by Vandor’s reputation for creating unique/differentiated high-quality products, and we’re excited about our growth in the housewares and home business,” said Raj Malik, Bioworld’s CEO. “This strategic acquisition is consistent with our mission to continue to expand our business into new licenses, channels of distribution, and international markets while continuing to bring an unparalleled consumer experience across all our product categories. I am confident in our teams’ shared passion for providing consumers with products that truly embody the brands they love and look forward to the success this union will bring.”

“We were thrilled when Bioworld approached us,” said Vandor CEO Sarah DeVoll. “We have heard nothing but positive feedback from our mutual customers and licensors about Vandor joining the Bioworld family.”

The acquisition will increase Bioworld’s global distribution and overall share of the licensing industry. Vandor’s unique design capabilities and manufacturing presence in Asia will continue to build upon Bioworld’s strength and leadership within the industry.

The acquisition comes on the heels of Bioworld’s recent acquisition of Global Design Concepts (GDC) and launch of One61 Studio, its new technology division created to propel officially licensed products and apparel into the future.

Source: Bioworld Merchandising