Dry-Tex Opens Its Long-Awaited Innovation Lab, Allowing For Better Fabric Testing And Greater Sustainability  

SHANGHAI, China — July 24, 2018 — Dry-Tex has officially launched its new Innovation Lab. The Shanghai-based textile mill has established the lab as a response to the outdoor market’s demand for exciting fabrics. The Innovation Lab develops and tests new textiles, all while meeting the sustainability requirements of the bluesign® system as well as requirements from the industry’s global leaders.

Today, Dry-Tex is highly regarded for its textile advancements, most notably with regard to laminates, wovens, and stretch fabrics. Drawing from its extensive expertise and wide range of existing products, Dry-Tex can develop and test never-before-seen fabrics with a variety of high-performance, in-demand features such as breathability, moisture wicking, waterproofing, and many more.

“Given the tremendous scope of this undertaking, the Innovation Lab was years in the making, requiring considerable capital and brainpower,” said Andy Dong, president of Dry-Tex. “Since most of our customers are focused on the outdoors, they’re always looking for unrivaled innovations. I’m proud to say Dry-Tex is equipped to provide the innovations they’ve been looking for.”

Since Dry-Tex is a bluesign system partner, an added bonus for customers that look to the Innovation Lab is its implementation of environmentally sound materials and production practices. The bluesign system is an independent global program that establishes strict guidelines that ensure responsible, eco-friendly manufacturing processes for the textile industry.

“My team and I have traveled endlessly, seeking out the world’s best and most sustainable fabrics for the outdoor performance market,” said Chris Parkes, president, Concept III. “I believe the Innovation Lab will generate some exciting textiles while also ensuring the high compliance standards Dry-Tex has set for themselves.”

A long-standing partner of Dry-Tex, Concept III is best known for working alongside leading mills and technology innovators to develop and source new materials for outdoor and performance-wear brands.

“What Andy has now done at Dry-Tex is truly impressive,” said Parkes. “His lab’s dedication to testing new fabrics and his commitment to responsible production are major steps in helping this industry reach new heights.”

Dry-Tex will be present at Outdoor Retailer in Denver from July 23-26. If you are interested in learning more about the Innovation Lab, stop by the Concept III booth #54069-UL.

Posted July 24, 2018

Source: Concept III