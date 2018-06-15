Strong Partnership That Benefits The Environment: JACK & JONES Counts On OrganIQ Of The CHT Group

Tübingen, Germany — May 18, 2018 — With its LOW IMPACT DENIM (LID) collection the JACK & JONES brand which belongs to the Danish company BESTSELLER sets now new standards in the field of environmentally friendly jeans manufacturing.

The CHT Group and its innovative organIQ technology is a fundamental part of this trendsetting LID collection. CHT contributes to it with its vast expertise in sustainable jeans finishing chemicals and processes, a crucial element of jeans manufacturing besides the selection of fibres and fabric manufacturing. As a holistic sustainable approach LOW IMPACT DENIM covers the complete manufacturing process. Energy and water savings as well as environmentally friendly bleaching, dyeing and washing methods make the LID concept of JACK & JONES a pioneer on the DENIM market.

“We are very proud that our organIQ products contributed to this great idea and strong collection“, says Thomas Aplas, Head of the Technical Service Jeans & Garment at the CHT Group. “We are fond of such partnerships with innovative companies which have the same visions as we do. The energy and water savings in jeans washing speak for themselves just like the strong effects that are achieved with our environmentally friendly organIQ technology.“

In terms of ecology and economy organIQ is a trendsetting technology on the denim market. The product family is composed of the components organIQ BLEACH, organIQ NEUTRAL and organIQ BIOPOWER. The systems guarantees a modern and extremely efficient application at the highest ecological level. Manufacturers and the environment both benefit from the lowest water consumption and minimum effluent load. Treatments

at room temperature additionally reduce the energy input. A nearly revolutionary fact is that the process completely works without pumice stones, potassium permanganate bleaches and chlorine bleaches as well as their neutralization.

Posted June 15, 2018

Source: CHT Group