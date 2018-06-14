Eddie Bauer Names Damien Huang President

SEATTLE — JUNE 14, 2018 — Eddie Bauer today announced that Damien Huang has been named President. Huang was most recently Eddie Bauer’s Senior Vice President of Merchandising & Design, leading the company strategy and execution for design, merchandising, product line management and product development. In his role as President, Damien will oversee the Design, Merchandising, Marketing, Retail, Ecommerce, Licensing, International, and Wholesale functions of the business. He will report to Mike Egeck, Chief Executive Officer of PSEB, a new operating company composed of Eddie Bauer and PacSun.

Huang joined Eddie Bauer in March 2010 as Senior Vice President of Outerwear, Accessories, and Gear. During his tenure, he led the categories to deliver against Eddie Bauer’s “Best at Outerwear” initiative, and oversaw the successful transition of the product assortment to activity-specific performance and outdoor lifestyle product. He has held multiple senior product positions while at Eddie Bauer.

Mike Egeck, Chief Executive Officer of PSEB, said, “We are pleased to name Damien President of Eddie Bauer. He has played a pivotal role in the transition of the Eddie Bauer business into a performance outdoor brand – and it comes as no surprise that performance product has grown at a double digit rate over the last five years under his leadership. His passion for the outdoors and his knowledge in building award-winning product will ensure that Eddie Bauer continues its strong momentum.”

Mr. Huang said, “It’s been very exciting to take part in building this business over the last eight years. We have made great strides in building better outdoor product, elevating our customer experience, using consumer insights to drive marketing and welcoming new customers to Eddie Bauer at a rapid rate. I look forward to leading the next chapter of our growth as President.”

Eddie Bauer also announced that Mike Africa has been named Eddie Bauer’s Vice President of Commerce, having responsibility for both the retail and ecommerce businesses, and Mike Schulam has been named Vice President of Merchandising, overseeing both Channel and Product Line Merchants. Africa and Schulam will report to Mr. Huang.

Source: Eddie Bauer LLC