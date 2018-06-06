Bernina Celebrates National Sewing Machine Day With Giant Sewing Machine Statue

AURORA, Ill. — June 6, 2018 — BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is celebrating National Sewing Machine Day with a giant sewing machine statue set on display in Chicago at 401 N. Michigan Avenue on June 13. Dedicated to the manufacturing of Swiss precision sewing machines for 125 years, BERNINA is marking this day by showcasing a larger-than-life sewing machine replica as a tribute to the influence the sewing machine has had on our culture since its invention in 1790.

The invention of the sewing machine made a significant impact not only on clothing and textile production but also in households across the globe. In 1932, the household sewing machines that left the Steckborn, Switzerland factory were the first to don the BERNINA name and in 1945 the first portable zigzag sewing machine made its debut. By 1963 BERNINA had produced more than one million sewing machines and in 1986 BERNINA created the first computerized sewing machine that had fully automatic one-step buttonholing and stitch pattern memory. Today, BERNINA remains the world market leader in innovation, producing sewing and embroidery machines that have a Jumbo Bobbin with 70 percent more thread capacity to sew longer with fewer interruptions. The BERNINA Hook sews high-precision stitches up to 9 mm in width with sewing speeds up to 1,000 stitches per minute. Embroidery features such as PinPoint Placement, and Enhanced Editing Functions provide the capability to create embroidered masterpieces on these innovative machines.

“The technology of today’s sewing machines really underscores how far we’ve come as an industry and BERNINA is proud to share this milestone with everyone on National Sewing Machine Day,” said Paul Ashworth, President, BERNINA of America. “We strive to continue to innovate and make machines that inspire our next generation to create their own impact on the future of sewing.”

BERNINA will unveil the 7 ft. by 12 ft. Sewing Machine statue in Chicago on June 13, National Sewing Machine Day. Made from polystyrene, hand-carved foam, the statue is a replica of the soon to be released BERNINA 880 Plus Anniversary Edition sewing machine which will be introduced at BERNINA’s upcoming annual dealer convention, BERNINA University. Representatives from BERNINA will be onsite to pass out tote bags and invite people to get up close to the machine. Visitors and Instagram users can also take pictures of themselves in front of the statue or in front of their own sewing machine and share on social media (must follow @berninausa and tag #BERNINA125 #sweepstakes) for a chance to win a BERNINA 530 Limited Edition Gold sewing machine. The machine will be on display near Pioneer Court on Michigan Avenue from 6:00am – 7:00pm during National Sewing Machine Day, June 13.

Posted June 6, 2018

Source: BERNINA