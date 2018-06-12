Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada Show To Unveil Futuristic Clothing

TORONTO, Ontario — June 12, 2018 — Canada is leading the way in breakthrough technologies in the rapidly-growing apparel and textile industry, with many innovations set to be unveiled to the public at the upcoming Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada (ATSC) show, August 20-22, 2018 in Toronto.

Among the latest advances to be showcased is a line of futuristic clothing – featuring seamlessly-integrated technology – that is designed to both diagnose and treat health conditions. Members of the media were given a sneak peek of some of these technologies at a preview event at the Textile Museum of Canada in Toronto on Tuesday, including soon-to-be released products by local textile computing company Myant that promise to change the face of both fashion and healthcare.

Some of these innovations include stylish undergarments that act as an ECG monitor 24-7, alerting users to potential heart rhythm issues, as well as apparel that provides users with remote physiotherapy, meaning patients can receive professional rehabilitation therapy – including heat, electric stimulation and compression treatment – remotely from the comfort of their home.

The new offerings will be among a wide range of features at ATSC, including 600 local and international exhibits, three full days of seminars, panels and sessions by industry, government and fashion leaders, business matchmaking services, and fashion runway events. The show provides the thousands of expected attendees with unprecedented networking and business opportunities with international suppliers on Canadian turf.

“ATSC will display the latest trends and unique offerings in apparel and textile from more than 20 countries, including Canada, China, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, the U.S., the U.K., Turkey, Switzerland, Spain, Nepal and, for the first time, the Ukraine,” said Jason Prescott, CEO of JP Communications, ATSC producer and North America’s leading publisher of B2B global trade platforms TopTenWholesale.com and Manufacturer.com.

The show will double in size from 2017 to include additional categories such as accessories, giftware, home electronics, footwear, luggage and housewares and general merchandise as part of the popular China Brand Show, coming to Canada for the first time as part of the event. Ten premier brands from China will also unveil their trending, high-quality collections as they look to collaborate with reputable Canadian retailers.

In a good will gesture, ATSC has teamed up with leading Chinese clothing manufacturer Changshu Garment Town to donate at least 500 pieces of winter outwear to Brands for Canada – a national organization that provides new, donated clothing, personal care and houseware items at no cost to Canadians living in poverty – during the show.

ATSC will follow the Toronto show with its first business matchmaking event in Montreal on August 24. For the first time, the Montreal community will have the opportunity to network and connect with top apparel and textile manufacturers from across the globe eager to do business with the local industry, right on their home turf.

Show managers have also announced their involvement in the first China Import EXPO, which takes place November 5-10 in Shanghai. “This event provides an unprecedented opportunity for Canadians to introduce their brands into the Chinese market,” Prescott explained.

ATSC is supported by many international governments and associations, headed by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textile and Apparel (CCCT) and the Bangladesh High Commission on behalf of the Export Promotion Bureau and the Bangladesh Garment and Manufacturers Export Association.

Posted June 12, 2018

Source: JP Communications