Tim Baxter Named CEO Of Delta Galil Premium Brands

TEL AVIV, Israel — May 14, 2018 — Delta Galil Industries Ltd. — a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children, as well as leisurewear, activewear and denim — today announced that it has named Tim Baxter as CEO of Delta Galil Premium Brands, responsible for 7 For All Mankind® and Splendid®. Baxter is a highly accomplished retail and fashion-merchandising executive, and the former Chief Merchandising Officer of Macy’s Inc.

“We are very pleased to welcome such a strong and strategic industry leader as Tim to oversee Delta Galil Premium Brands, where we see tremendous opportunity to grow through category expansion and new global markets,” said Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil. “Tim’s highly profitable strategic partnerships at Macy’s with many of the world’s most renowned brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, licensed deals with The Finish Line and Sunglass Hut, and launching Macy’s first activewear private brand Ideology, will be extremely valuable in taking 7 For All Mankind and Splendid into their next phase of growth.”

With more than 26 years of expertise from Macy’s, Baxter served in a wide range of merchandising categories, including executive vice president and general merchandising manager of ready-to-wear. During his tenure, he led Macy’s fashion office, multicultural business development and licensed business. Baxter ultimately became chief merchandising officer, with responsibility for all categories at Macy’s, Macys.com, Macy’s Backstage off price concept, and Bluemercury. He is currently a member of the Jay H. Baker Retailing Center at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania Advisory Board, and a member of the Ronald McDonald House of New York Board of Directors. Mr. Baxter holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Miami University in Ohio.

“7 For All Mankind and Splendid are two powerful brands, with strong and loyal consumers,” Baxter said. “I look forward to building on this loyalty, as we look for new ways to maximize the opportunities to grow these brands across all channels — both in the U.S. and globally.”

Posted May 14, 2018

Source: Delta Galil