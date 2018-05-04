Texprocess Americas 2018 Exhibitor Preview: Lectra

ATLANTA — April 2018 — Lectra, the technological partner for companies using fabrics and leather, announced its participation in Texprocess Americas 2018. Throughout the three-day trade event, Lectra (booth #409) will unveil its revolutionary new Cutting Room 4.0 digital cutting solution, as well as showcase other new and innovative technology for the fashion and apparel, automotive, and furniture markets.

Taking place in Atlanta May 22-24, 2018, Texprocess is a leading trade event in North America connecting professionals involved in the sewn products industry with leading international manufacturers and distributors of machinery, equipment, parts, supplies, systems, technology, and supply chain solutions used for the development of sewn products.

Kicking off the first day of Texprocess Americas 2018, Lectra will treat showgoers to their first glimpse of the newest smart manufacturing technology during the unveiling of Cutting Room 4.0. At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 22 at booth #409, attendees will be the first to experience the first-ever cloud-connected digital cutting solution, which combines a digital cutting platform data-hub with brand a new state-of-the-art single-ply cutting machine. The Lectra Cutting Room 4.0 will provide both furniture and fashion & apparel industries with new abilities in made-to-order and on-demand manufacturing, with mass customization and made-to-measure capabilities for fashion & apparel coming later. The new solution is now available commercially for the furniture market and will be available for the fashion & apparel market in late 2018.

“We are incredibly excited to unveil Lectra Cutting Room 4.0 at Texprocess. Our vast investments in R&D and many years of pilot testing have paid off and we are ready to introduce the apparel and furniture industries to this next-generation of smart manufacturing technology. Cutting Room 4.0 will change the game for apparel and furniture manufacturers who want to embrace on-demand manufacturing, customization, and efficient small batch production,” said Jason Adams, President, Lectra North America. “This new solution brings enormous benefits with the use of data and production intelligence to continuously optimize processes.”

Following the unveiling, attendees will have the chance to experience the Cutting Room 4.0 digital platform and singly-ply cutting machine, as well as Lectra’s mainstay multi-ply automated cutter, through a series of live demonstrations. The expert-led demonstrations will take place at Lectra’s booth on the hour throughout the three-day show. Lectra’s suite of industry leading software for design, development, and pre-production — including 3D prototyping, pattern making, marker making, nesting and cut order management — will also be available for private demonstrations. A full schedule of live hardware demonstrations and the booking system for private software demonstrations can be accessed here.

While interactive technology will be the main event, not to be missed are educational symposiums focused on two of the industry’s hottest topics: Industry 4.0 and the Digital Cutting Room. Lectra technology and industry experts Frederic Gaillard, vice president of Product Marketing; and Jason Adams, president of Lectra North America, will share their vast knowledge in both global supply chain issues and cutting room technology during two educational symposiums set for Tuesday, May 22 and Wednesday May 23.

The Cutting Room – Connecting the Value Chain for Every Textile You Touch

Tuesday, May 22nd, 2018 at 1:30pm

Frederic Gaillard, Vice-President Product Marketing, Lectra Cutting Room

As automated cutting has evolved over the last 50 years, the cutting room has played an integral part in connecting the textile value chain from design through to the sale. New and emerging technologies are bringing new efficiencies to cutting rooms by allowing manufacturers to customize their cutting systems and peripherals by application, and seamlessly pass data from one area of the value stream to the next. Attend the Texprocess Americas Symposium Advisory Council on Automated Cutting and listen to industry experts discuss the evolving cutting room and its growing importance in the textile manufacturing process.

How Industry 4.0 is Disrupting the Global Supply Chain

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 2:45pm

Jason Adams, President, Lectra North America

This session will cover how millennials are disrupting the fashion supply chain and how technology is leading the 4th Industrial Revolution. Topics to explore will include: Industry 1.0, 2.0, 3.0, 4.0, How machines communicate with other machines, How machines communicate with people and track their performance, Global drivers of manufacturing automation and implementation, Robotic Sewing systems, Additive Manufacturing, and more.

Posted May 4, 2018

Source: Lectra