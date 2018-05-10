House of Lords, Rodeo Clothing Partner With FashionGo For Global Reach

LOS ANGELES — May 10, 2018 — Wholesale distributor of popular Menswear lines, House of Lords and Rodeo Clothing, announced today the partnership inked with FashionGo that will facilitate accessibility for wholesale buyers worldwide. To kick off the alliance, both House of Lords and Rodeo Clothing will showcase their 2018 spring and summer collections on the FashionGo site.

FashionGo is a top online business-to-business (B2B) fashion marketplace, connecting wholesale vendors and buyers from around the world. By joining forces, House of Lords and Rodeo Clothing will expand access to their exclusive lines and newest releases to retailers across the globe.

Starting today, House of Lords and Rodeo Clothing designs will be available through FashionGo. Wholesale buyers and customers can purchase featured items, such as the staple House of Lords edgy premium button down men’s shirts with detail and trims that make them uniquely their own, high-quality premium jeans and Rodeo Clothing’s stylish western-inspired pieces.

“At House of Lords and Rodeo Clothing, we aim to provide retailers with the best experience possible, so tapping into FashionGo’s extensive e-commerce network is an important move for us as we work to increase brand awareness on a global scale,” said Founder and President Kevin Naim.

Posted May 10, 2018

Source: House of Lords Clothing