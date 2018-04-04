TREW’s Powfish Collection: Mission Accomplished

PORTLAND, OR — April 5, 2018 — TREW, designers and builders of style-inspired performance outdoor apparel, are celebrating after the release of their first limited edition collection, the Powfish. “It was an experiment with small batch production and brand collabs, and we’re popping corks, ‘cause we get to do it again next year,” said Chris Pew, Co-Founder and President at TREW.

“We really wanted to see if the market would react to the concept of soft and hard goods in a collection, and the answer was: Yes, mostly,” Pew continued. “The men’s Powfish Jacket and Bibs have been selling like it’s their job, along with the skis. We’re still confident women will gravitate toward the jacket with it’s super lightweight insulation and incredibly soft feel. It’s a little like a doughnut, crispier on the outside, but all soft and buttery on the inside.

Forward thinking technology makes the Powfish Jacket a category winner. Super breathable/waterproof 2-layer Dermizax fabric keeps water out, while the stretch nylon drop liner provides next-to-skin comfort that’s light enough to be packable and burly enough for a full day in thigh deep pow.

As TREW’s first insulated option, the Powfish Jacket features Primaloft insulation that moves moisture and maintains warmth, without adding weight. Handwarmer pockets on the side and an arm pocket for easy ski pass storage. The longer silhouette falls in the back, continuing the trending fishtail look. The women’s jacket features full insulation, while the men’s offers vest-pattern insulation.

The Powfish men’s bibs are lightweight but ooze style. Subtle elastic is added to the sides so that they remain close to body, keeping snow out and heat in. A slightly paired down design offers clean lines while still offering quick on/off, plenty of storage and easy-pee access.

TREW curates the perfect pow package with coordinated skis or snowboard in the ideal shapes and length for the widest range of riders to find true bliss. Partnering with Folsom Skis out of Denver and Elevated Surfcraft out of Montana, TREW has created the perfect skis and snowboard to float over that fresh new foot of champagne powder.

Powfish Skis: Custom built, 184cm length, 116cm underfoot, the ultimate pow slaying size. Powfish Snowboard: 147cm Swallowtail design for maximum floatation and responsiveness.

Posted April 4, 2018

Source: TREW