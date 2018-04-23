Men’s Clothier J.Hilburn Announces Andy Janowski As CEO

DALLAS — April 23, 2018 — J.Hilburn, a producer of custom-made menswear, announces the appointment of Andy Janowski to CEO effective today, as the company continues to evolve its brand and positions itself for continued growth.

Janowski most recently served as executive chairman of the J.Hilburn board of directors. He brings more than 30 years of experience in the apparel industry, including as former CEO of Smythson where he grew the brand by 50 percent during his tenure. Janowski previously also held executive roles at Burberry and Gap Inc.

“The extraordinary success of J.Hilburn over the past 11 years clearly established the brand as the leader in custom-made men’s clothing,” said Janowski. “As men’s tastes evolve, J.Hilburn is now well positioned to expand on its luxury customer experience and meet the changing style needs.”

The transition marks an important milestone as the industry moves from traditional business attire to address the increasing demand for casual sophistication in menswear.

“As an initial investor, Battery Ventures believed early on in the power of the J.Hilburn model,” said Michael Brown, Battery Ventures General Partner and J.Hilburn Board Director. “With Andy’s appointment and the current leadership team, we could not be more confident with that investment and the future of the company.”

J.Hilburn is led by an expansive network of nearly 2,000 expert Stylists across all 50 states and features a mix of online and retail sales.

“As we continue to innovate our high-touch men’s shopping experience, our Stylists will remain the core of our DNA,” said Janowski. “This is the right brand at the right time. We are going to do nothing but grow.”

The announcement follows the departure of J.Hilburn Co-founder and CEO, Veeral Rathod, who resigned to pursue other opportunities. The company and board of directors would like to take this opportunity to thank Veeral for his dedication to the brand over the last 11 years and wish him the best in the future.

Posted April 23, 2018

Source: J.Hilburn