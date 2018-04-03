Coach Design Meets CORDURA® Fabric In New Stylishly Durable Men’s Bag Collaboration

WICHITA, Kan. — April 3, 2018 — INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand has recently teamed up with Coach, a global design house of modern luxury leather goods, apparel and lifestyle accessories to integrate a lightweight, eco-efficient material to its signature men’s silhouettes. Designed for living and crafted to last, the collection now includes six new styles featuring signature Coach leather trimmed accents combined with durable CORDURA® fabric made with recycled fiber technology.

Styles now available with eco-efficient CORDURA® fabric technology include the Academy Backpack, Metropolitan Brief, Metropolitan Camera Bag, Metropolitan Tote, Explorer Bag and Explorer Bag 52. The bags are designed with the “modern man” in mind, offering classic silhouettes and functional features for limitless adventure.

“For more than 50 years, the CORDURA® brand heritage has been deeply rooted in travel gear and carrying solutions, and we’re excited to partner with Coach as they extend their Metropolitan collection crafted with lightweight, durable fabric solutions,” said Cindy McNaull, global CORDURA® brand and marketing director. “Through this collaboration, we’re able to demonstrate that durability isn’t only for the extreme – it can be embraced in every facet of our lives for long-lasting stylish products that stand the test of time.”

Source: INVISTA