Texprocess Americas 2018 Exhibitor Preview: Champion Thread

GASTONIA, N.C. — May 1, 2018 — Champion Thread Company — a producer and provider of industrial sewing threads, engineered yarns, narrow fabrics, product packaging and identification solutions — will exhibit its latest innovations at the Texprocess Americas 2018 trade show on May 22-24 in Atlanta. Located within the largest-ever Supply Chain USA Pavilion in Booth #1606, the company will feature several new and most popular products, sponsor a special evening industry event, and hold an in-booth promotion to welcome its customers and visitors.

“Based on our record setting results at the last show, we are anticipating another robust event this year,” explained CTC President Matt Poovey. “We are ready to welcome a broad range of domestic brands and manufacturers, as well as those from across Latin America and other textile producing regions. Our many existing clients will be pleased to discover the new and updated products that we will have on display. We invite all attendees to visit our booth to learn how we can help solve their toughest thread, production, and supply chain challenges.”

Among the products that CTC will feature at Texprocess Americas 2018 is the new Champion SoftStitch™ ultra-soft thread. This specialty purpose thread is designed to meet the requirements of stretch garments that are worn close to the skin and require extreme seam elasticity. Champion Poly ChampCore™ is a very popular staple polyester-wrapped thread that is ideal where high seam strength and high sewing productivity is required. The company will also have industry experts on hand to advise clients on the growing demand for high quality sewing threads for automated stitching applications.

CTC is elevating its visitor experience for 2018 by sponsoring the SEAMS Gala Event on the evening of May 23 and offering all booth visitors the chance to enter a drawing for a high-end YETI cooler.

Posted April 30, 2018

Source: Champion Thread

