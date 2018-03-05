Fitcode Launches Men’s Fit Solution — Entering $27B Global Men’s Denim Market — Receives Additional Funding

SEATTLE — March 1, 2018 — Fitcode, a fashion-data company that pairs consumers with jeans that fit, has expanded with the launch of a men’s fit tool.

Previously available for women’s denim (including petite and plus), Fitcode’s fit solution will now be available for men’s denim, in response to industry and consumer demand. The men’s experience launched in partnership with Silver Jeans Co.™, an existing Fitcode partner.

“We want to provide a personalized shopping experience for all our consumers,” says Mike G. Girardin, Director of eCommerce at Silver Jeans Co.™. “We’ve seen a lift in our online women’s sales using Fitcode, so adding men’s denim to the tool is the natural next step.”

Fitcode’s women’s fit tool has been integrated on silverjeans.com since fall 2017. Visitors to the site can now take the Fitcode fit quiz and shop personalized, fit-based style recommendations across departments. Fitcode users are at least three times more likely to purchase.

“Men’s has always been next for Fitcode. It represents a sizable market opportunity and fit is the top purchase driver for male and female denim shoppers,” says Rian Buckley, Fitcode co-founder and CEO. “We’re thrilled to be launching this experience with Silver and look forward to continuing our successful partnership.”

Fitcode has previously integrated with JOE’S Jeans, AG, Hudson Jeans, JAG Jeans, and more. With 200,000 users and counting, Fitcode is amassing a wealth of data to help brands better understand their consumers and make more informed business decisions.

Fitcode also received an additional $750K in funding from lead investor Harvey Partners, bringing the company’s total funding to $2.95M. The funds will be used to deliver on the product roadmap, execute on Fitcode’s omnichannel vision, and support the company as it continues to grow and scale.

“Fitcode is poised to disrupt the denim and apparel industry,” says Brett Campbell, Founder and CEO of Harvey Partners. “We’ve seen phenomenal traction and impact, and we are committed to its continued success and growth, including the expansion into men’s bottoms.”

Posted March 5, 2018

Source: Fitcode