American Eagle To Carry Privé Revaux

NEW YORK — March 7, 2018 — Privé Revaux, the affordable celebrity eyewear brand that exploded onto the scene in June 2017, announces a massive retail expansion starting with American Eagle Outfitters. An extensive selection of the brand’s high quality eyewear will roll out in select stores nationwide and online starting in March.

“We are a brand focused on high-quality fashion that empowers our customer to express themselves,” says Chad Kessler, American Eagle Outfitters Global Brand President. “Our partnership with Privé Revaux is an extension of our mission to support individual style and is part of our continuous efforts to evolve as a destination offering innovative products for our customer.”

American Eagle Outfitters shoppers can find an impressive assortment of Privé Revaux’s handcrafted, on-trend frames from their core collection, as well as the recently launched Icon collection and select optical lenses featuring anti-blue light technology. Each Privé Revaux style is made with high-end materials including acetate, polarized lenses and a proprietary lightweight, yet durable metal alloy for $29.95 per pair.

“American Eagle is a brand that millennials and beyond have tremendous respect and appreciation for. Their brand is authentic and provides incredible value; both core principles behind Privé Revaux, so the fit between us couldn’t be better. I am very excited about what is to come,” says David Schottenstein, founder of Privé Revaux.

Privé Revaux was built on a shared passion for style and quality with the goal of disrupting the eyewear industry and making sunglasses accessible. Serial entrepreneur David Schottenstein along with an elite team including celebrity visionaries Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and Ashley Benson, as well as VP of Celebrity Relations Dave Osokow and Creative Directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, have done just that. The brand launched in June via e-commerce and direct-to-consumer with affordable, high quality and on-trend eyewear retailing for only $29.95/pair.

Posted March 7, 2018

Source: Privé Revaux