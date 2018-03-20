Fruit Of The Loom Honored With Smart Energy Decisions Offsite Renewable Energy Award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — March 20th, 2018 — Fruit of the Loom Inc., was recently honored with the Offsite Renewable Energy Award at the 2018 Smart Energy Decisions Innovation Summit in Austin, Texas. The Smart Energy Decisions Innovation Awards recognize innovative technologies and progressive practices among large electric power users.

Fruit of the Loom was recognized for the development of the Merendon Power Plant, a Honduran power generation company that operates as part of the Fruit of the Loom corporation in Honduras.

Fruit of the Loom recognized a need for renewable energy sources in the company’s manufacturing facilities in Honduras. To provide a solution, the company established the Merendon Power Plant, reducing its carbon footprint by more than 51,500 metric tons annually. This is equivalent to removing 11,028 passenger vehicles from the road for one year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Fruit of the Loom continues to place a large emphasis on the organization’s social responsibility efforts. In addition to receiving the Smart Energy Decisions Award, the brand joined The Sustainability Consortium (TSC) and received the Corporate Social Responsibility Seal from FUNDAHRSE in 2017.

Posted March 20, 2018

Source: Fruit of the Loom Inc.