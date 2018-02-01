Under Armour Launches UA HOVR, A Next Generation Cushioning Platform Built To Make You Better

BALTIMORE — February 1, 2018 — Today, Under Armour, a global leader in innovative performance apparel, footwear and equipment, launches UA HOVR, the brand’s latest innovation in footwear cushioning technology. The UA HOVR platform is launching with two running styles — the UA HOVR Sonic and UA HOVR Phantom — and will continue to expand into other key footwear categories in the coming seasons.

This new pinnacle cushioning system delivers on the need to have a shoe that provides not only a cushioned ride, but also energy return. The UA HOVR midsole is made of a proprietary foam compound, made in partnership with the innovators at Dow Chemical, possessing a super-soft durometer with incredible cushioning and shock absorption for every single foot strike.

A key component of the UA HOVR cushioning system is the ‘Energy Web,’ which is a mesh fabric that wraps the cushioning core to deliver strong responsiveness and energy return. This ideal combination of advantages makes runners feel and perform better with less fatigue. With UA HOVR, the shoe is absorbing some of the impact an athlete’s body would normally feel, aiding in comfort and keeping legs fresh for the road ahead.

“The development of UA HOVR was inspired by the insight that every step a runner takes has the impact of 2-4x their body weight, holding them down. When designing UA HOVR, we set out to create the perfect combination of cushioning plus responsiveness and energy return – to essentially lift you up,” said Dave Dombrow, Under Armour’s Chief Design Officer. “The UA HOVR underfoot returns that energy and makes every stride feel light and effortless. I could not be more proud of this product and for UA HOVR to usher in a new chapter in the Under Armour design and innovation story.”

The UA HOVR Sonic and UA HOVR Phantom styles will be available with a high fidelity sensor embedded in the shoe. These sensor-enabled versions are digitally connected to the newest evolution of the MapMyRun app and provide the added benefits of an untethered run while tracking detailed data including stride length, cadence, pace, distance and shoe life. Traditionally, consumers would need to invest hundreds of dollars in equipment and wearables to have access to this level of data. With UA HOVR’s sensor technology, this information will sync directly from the shoes to MapMyRun – all while never needing a recharge. The digital versions of UA HOVR Sonic and UA HOVR Phantom also include an annual MVP subscription to MapMyRun with access to the world’s largest digital health and fitness community of 225 million registered users, coaching and training plans, live tracking, advanced analytics, as well as multi-language VIP support.

“Under Armour is focused on delivering runners around the world – from world champion Natasha Hastings to runners completing their first 5K – innovative solutions that provide an unparalleled running experience,” said Topher Gaylord, General Manager of UA Run. “We obsess over every detail in our running footwear to ensure supreme comfort, unrivaled performance, and the ultimate underfoot ride. With beautiful design converging with state-of-the-art digital capabilities, UA HOVR technology empowers athletes everywhere, at all levels of the sport, with performance advantages previously available only to the world’s most elite athletes. Put simply, Under Armour and UA HOVR make you better.”

Weighing in at 9.6oz / 272g, with an 8mm offset, the UA HOVR Sonic has a light and responsive ride, for runners who put distance first. The UA HOVR Phantom weighs 10.6oz / 300.5g and has a plush and responsive ride, for runners who want all-around cushioning. With the UA HOVR Phantom, UA leveraged its apparel DNA to create a knitted collar for superior comfort and adaptation around the ankle with a 5/8″ collar and knitted sock-like feel. The UA HOVR Sonic will retail for $100 USD and $110 USD; the UA HOVR Phantom will retail for $130 USD and $140 USD for non-connected and connected, respectively.

Both styles are now available for purchase on UA.com, at Under Armour Brand Houses and at sport specialty stores across the globe. You can also access Under Armour’s Connected Fitness Community by downloading the MapMyRun app on the App Store or Google Play™ store. To join the conversation follow @UnderArmour and use hashtag #UAHOVR. For more information visit UA.com/HOVR.

Under Armour also created an innovation film, which ushers in the UA HOVR Phantom and UA HOVR Sonic running shoes in high-energy fashion. Under city lights, a lively crew of runners sprint and leap their way through urban streets, while macro-level visuals of the foam and ‘Energy Web’ technology capture the way in which UA HOVR lifts you up – the cushioning and responsiveness help you physically feel lighter, minimizing the impact on your body and keeping your legs fresh. Emotionally, you feel as though you are being lifted up – the energy that comes from having achieved the euphoric runner’s high.

Posted February 1, 2018

Source: Under Armour, Inc.