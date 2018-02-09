One-Of-A-Kind International Apparel And Textile Sourcing Show Expands To Miami & Focuses On Gateway To Latin America

MIAMI, Florida — January 2018 — Small businesses, retailers, manufacturers and designers across the United States and Latin America will get a boost for the summer when the Apparel Textile Sourcing Miami (ATS-M) trade show– a one-of-a-kind event– expands to Miami in May.

A comprehensive trade show and conference, ATS-M will take place May 21-23, 2018, at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami. The event will bring to Florida hundreds of international apparel and textile manufacturers from China, India, Bangladesh, the U.S., Turkey, Pakistan, Mexico and many other countries and territories from across Central and South America and all around the globe.

Moishe Mana, Miami-based billionaire developer and CEO of Mana Group said, “We are committed to making Miami the nexus for commerce between Asia, North America, and Latin America.” He continued, “We’re excited to have ATS Miami join this initiative as the fashion and apparel industry is one of our core verticals.”

The ATS brand has established itself internationally with Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada, held every August in Toronto. In 2017 the event grew by more than 50% in attendees and international exhibits. The same formula of success is the basis for ATS-Miami.

Next to the hundreds of manufacturers’ booths and exhibits, ATS-Miami will deliver 3-days-worth of an unprecedented platform of global connections in manufacturing and fashion.

Attendees will gain new insights and information to best navigate and profit in the international sourcing process

Featured focus on Manufacturer Transparency, Speed & Responsiveness + benefits of Near Sourcing Americas

“The expansion of the ATS Brand to Miami is a direct response to the market demand and fills a significant gap for the US-&-Latin American markets,” said Jason Prescott, CEO of JP Communications, organizer of the event and parent-company to TopTenWholesale.com and Manufacturer.com, the most expansive network of business-to-business sourcing platforms in the U.S. Millions of international members use these brands to locate wholesalers and manufacturers.

“ATS-Miami provides a unique opportunity for apparel and textile importers and retailers to intersect and access the most current importing information from the top industry insiders. Imagine the time and money saved for the local and Latin importers. The producers are coming from Asia to Miami,” Prescott said, emphasizing that China alone exports $42 billion in apparel a year to the US and $11 billion a year to Latin America.

Clay Hickson, VP Strategy & Business Development with Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) said, “The team at Apparel Textile Sourcing puts on great events and we’re excited to partner with them again in Miami. We have partnered with ATS since the launch of the first event in Toronto, which has quickly grown to be an important apparel and fashion industry event in North America.”

ATS-M will feature three days-worth of seminars, panels and runway shows featuring acclaimed industry and government experts, covering topics from trade agreements to best practices with an eye on the changing Latin American market, as well as tips on how to choose overseas producers, plus new approaches on succeeding in the U.S. market.

“The ATS-Miami design pods and fashion show will include International apparel producers, Latin American artisans, Made-in-Americas manufacturers and active design students,” said Apparel Textile Sourcing Director John Banker. “The runway at ATSM will knock the socks off of summer fashion!”

ATS-M will also feature:

A “Made in USA” Pavilion, showcasing US-based manufacturers who source apparel and textiles from abroad for their finished goods, as well as US designers who have their designs produced into finished products overseas.

The Americas Pavilion featuring products from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and more.

A Summer 2018 Apparel and Textile Trends display, providing a first-hand look at the colors, patterns and textures that will be all the rage for the summer nights in Miami.

Apparel Textile Sourcing tradeshows are supported in coordination with a range of International and Domestic partnerships, including the Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textile and Apparel (CCCT), TopTenWholesale.com, Manufacturer.com, the Bangladesh High Commission, The Export Promotion Bureau of Bangladesh, Trade Development Authority Pakistan, India Exhibitions, Pro Mexico, Pro Colombia, ProNicaragua, Proesa, VESTEX, Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production, Canadian Merchandiser, Apparel Export Promotion Council, and The Sourcing Journal.

Posted February 9, 2018

Source: JP Communications