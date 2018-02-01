Komar Enters Into Licensing Agreement With DreamWave LLC To Design, Manufacture And Distribute Carole Hochman® Swimwear

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — February 1, 2018 — Global apparel company Komar is pleased to announce that it has entered into a licensing agreement with DreamWave LLC for the design, manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of ladies swimwear for the Carole Hochman® brand.

The Carole Hochman® brand is renowned for sleep and loungewear designs that are both beautifully stylish and luxuriously comfortable. DreamWave LLC is a leading resource of licensed, private label and branded swimwear, outerwear and sleepwear, and is committed to develop and produce an offering of women’s swimwear that shares the brand’s longstanding commitment to quality and design.

The licensing agreement is the first such license for this category, and will join a number of licenses awarded the use of the Carole Hochman® name including slippers and socks. Carole Hochman® products are carried by such retailers as Dillard’s, Lord & Taylor and QVC.

“As a brand, we look to partner with leaders in the industry to develop stylish offerings that help women embrace the Carole Hochman® lifestyle,” shared David Komar, Principal and Chief Marketing Officer at Komar. “This agreement with DreamWave is another step in our successful licensing strategy to help expand our consumer appeal to a new category.”

“We are excited to work with Komar, a like-minded company rooted in family-values, with an industry-wide reputation for excellence,” said Sion Betesh, SVP Brand Development at DreamWave. “The Carole Hochman® brand, which stands for sophisticated comfort, is a wonderful addition to our portfolio.”

The Carole Hochman® swimwear collection will be available for preview in April 2018, and will ship to retail beginning December 2018.

