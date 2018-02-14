Epyllion Group, BD Implements Intellocut To Boost Top-Line

DHAKA — February 14, 2018 — Threadsol, is delighted to share that the Epyllion Group, Bangladesh has implemented Threadsol’s flagship product intelloCut.

Headquartered in Singapore, ThreadSol provides software solutions for apparel manufacturers. ThreadSol’s intelloCut is the World’s first AI based fabric planning system. intelloCut is aimed to boost topline by enabling manufacturers to cut more and ship more with the same fabric

Since its inception in 1994, Epyllion Group has grown to produce 92,000 pieces of RMG per day. The scale of operations within its reigns came with a challenge of managing fabric for the company. Fabric constitutes for 60-70% of cost for any RMG manufacturer.

ThreadSol’s intelloCut facilitated Epyllion Group’s fabric management by optimizing fabric usage and reducing wastage, thereby resulting in significant topline benefit.

“intelloCut helped us in proper calculation of the raw material and reduce the wastage and also optimize our processes”, says Shajedur Rehman Mithu, COO, Epyllion Group. Mr. Mithu also added, “Our fabric warehousing is sorted and the fabric tracking is also now much easier.”

This partnership was equally cherished by ThreadSol. ThreadSol’s Country Head (Bangladesh), Mr. Anas Shakil said,” It was a pleasure to work with such a forward-thinking business group, led by Mr. Shajedur Rehman. Their speed of adoption and eagerness to evolve made our combined success that much sweeter. “

ThreadSol’s products, IntelloCut and IntelloBuy, together offer complete Enterprise Material Management that assists manufacturers in saving their fabric costs while boosting their top line and bottomline by upto 10%.

