From Head To Toe To Torso, DuPont Tate & Lyle Eco-Solutions On Display At Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show

WILMINGTON, Del. — January 23, 2018 — The outdoor sports industry will have a unique opportunity to investigate more sustainable products, everything from high-performance apparel to the mannequins that model them, at the 2018 Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show, January 25-28, 2018. Front and center are solutions based on Susterra® propanediol from DuPont Tate and Lyle Bio Products which are used to help the industry put its highest performing, most sustainable foot forward.

Leading industry brands, retailers, reps and suppliers which make up the $887+ billion outdoor sports industry can see firsthand long-lasting, more sustainable apparel, footwear and mannequin innovations created in collaboration with DuPont Tate & Lyle. These state-of-the-art technologies — the building blocks for next generation materials — drive real progress toward reducing energy consumption and environmental impacts, a growing concern for consumers in the outdoor adventure and sports categories.

“We were looking for a better way of environmentally safe production as well as sustainability when we discovered Susterra® propanediol from DuPont Tate & Lyle,” explained Andreas Gesswein, president, Genesis Display/Mannequin & VMM. “By letting our customers know that we are using a building block based on DuPont science gives our customers peace of mind knowing how DuPont Tate & Lyle prioritizes sustainability in their solutions.”

GenesisDisplay GmbH (Genesis Display) was the first manufacturer in the world to produce mannequins with innovative and ecological raw materials. Its mannequins are produced with the largest possible percentage of organic material. The material consists of glass-fiber reinforced polyester and 47 percent high-quality bio resin. This bio resin is composed of 100 percent Susterra propanediol developed by DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products. The use of the Susterra propanediol in the bio resin ensures robust mannequins that are durable, longer-lasting and high-quality.

“It feels like a truly holistic approach to be able to supply the innovative building blocks which make up both the Genesis Display mannequins and the eco-friendly clothing they are modeling,” stated Laurie Kronenberg, global marketing director, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products. “With both mannequins and apparel being based on the same bio-based 1,3-propanediol building block, we are able to demonstrate the endlessly versatile potential for what can be achieved across the fashion industry with sustainable solutions.”

The mannequins will be wearing a variety of new innovative apparel and footwear including the latest innovation from the CORDURA® + Susterra + Sorona® brand collaboration. The eco-efficient soft shell technology leverages soft fleece based on Sorona fibers as well as a waterproof Susterra® based membrane laminated to the durable Cordura Naturalle™ fabric.

Susterra propanediol, the building block used for the mannequins, Sorona fibers and Susterra based membranes are manufactured through a proprietary process that uses glucose from natural raw materials instead of petroleum-based feedstocks. The basic materials can be derived from renewable, farm-grown sources including corn — making the promise of carbon neutrality and independence from petroleum a real possibility. From “cradle-to-gate,” the production of DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products’ bio-based 1,3-propanediol consumes 40 percent less energy and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by more than 40 percent versus petroleum-based 1,3-propanediol and propylene glycol.

Posted January 23, 2018

Source: DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products