CORDURA® Brand Brings Durability To The Streets With Converse

WICHITA, KS — January 24, 2018 — INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand and Converse, the iconic street brand recognized around the world and across cultures for its footwear and apparel, have collaborated to present durable new bags at Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show 2018. Reflecting lifestyle trends in urban cities, the bags are an essential item to meet the demands of being on the go from day to night. The Converse X CORDURA® Collection brings skate-inspired durability to everyday wear.

“As we continue to encourage consumers to Live DurableTM in all facets of life, we’re excited to team up with such a well-respected brand,” said Cindy McNaull, global CORDURA® brand and marketing director. “The Converse X CORDURA® Collection is geared towards the young city dweller and features bags that are designed not only to serve as a stylish piece, but also a survival kit throughout their day.”

The new Converse X CORDURA® Collection delivers bold transit essentials and bags made for the city streets – whether it’s a modern take on the traditional outdoor silhouette for long days with larger loads, a cross body pack that hugs close for secure carry during skate or bike, or a weekender duffle that’s sneaker-friendly. The new Street 22 Backpack, Toploader Backpack, 3-Way Duffel, Utility Backpack and Fast Pack will be available February 2018.

To see the latest bags in the Converse X CORDURA® collection, visit CORDURA® brand at Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show, booth #54037-UL.

Posted January 24, 2018

Source: INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand