Cole Haan Appoints Tom Linko As Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK — JANUARY 16, 2018 — Cole Haan, the iconic American lifestyle accessories brand and retailer, today announces the appointment of Tom Linko as Chief Financial Officer.

“We are delighted Tom Linko has joined Cole Haan as CFO. His unique pedigree makes him ideal for Cole Haan. His experience in growth-oriented, multi-channel, global fashion and lifestyle brands will serve a vital role on our management team at a time when Cole Haan is gaining marketshare and expanding globally,” said Jack Boys, Chief Executive Officer of Cole Haan.

Linko brings a wealth of experience to this role, having served most recently as CFO of Kate Spade & Co., where he oversaw and lead their global finance team that included accounting, reporting, treasury, tax, internal audit, FP&A and global planning.

“I am thrilled to be joining one of the strongest American brands in the marketplace that is bridging technology and innovation with classic style. It is an exciting opportunity to be able to bring my experience in the fashion industry to a growth brand such as Cole Haan,” said Tom Linko.

Since 1928, the Cole Haan name has been synonymous with quality, craftsmanship and vision. In February of 2013, Apax Partners acquired Cole Haan, making it privately owned for the first time in 25 years. As a great American brand, Cole Haan believes in the importance of substance, craft, style and innovation. With this, Cole Haan has continued to expand domestically in category and internationally through best-in-class partners and distribution agreements.

Source: Cole Haan LLC