Barco Uniforms Raises The Bar On Fashionable, High Performance Scrubs With Its New Skechers By Barco Collection

LOS ANGELES — January 2, 2018 — Barco™ Uniforms today announced it has partnered with lifestyle and work footwear brand Skechers USA Inc. for the global launch of a new innovative scrub collection — Skechers by Barco — designed to offer fashion and high performance to healthcare professionals. Barco Uniforms is a recognized leader in purposeful design innovation in the premium professional apparel industry, and is best known for its globally popular Grey’s Anatomy scrub brand.

“Skechers by Barco represents the next evolution of scrubs, not only for Barco Uniforms, but for the healthcare profession,” said David Murphy, CEO and president of Barco Uniforms. “Together with Skechers, we developed a lifestyle brand that delivers fashion, exceptional quality and fit, at a price point that is accessible to virtually every healthcare professional.”

The collaboration is Barco Uniforms’ first with Skechers. The footwear company recently expanded its offering to include a Skechers Heath Care Pro slip-resistant collection for medical professionals.

“This modern apparel collection that we’ve developed with Barco complements our ongoing mission to offer stylish, comfortable and technically innovative products for the healthcare industry,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Doctors, nurses and medical professionals have come to know and love Skechers for our workplace footwear and we expect to leverage that familiarity into the apparel arena. We’re thrilled to partner with an esteemed brand like Barco Uniforms for this collection.”

Reflecting Barco Uniforms’ proven excellence in the healthcare industry and Skechers’ famed comfort technology, Skechers by Barco features an eco-friendly fabric with four-way Spandex stretch to enhance performance as well as the company’s unique soil release and moisture-wicking fabrics. These help professionals perform at their highest level in comfort and style. The Skechers by Barco collection is available globally through Barco Uniforms’ network of retailers .

The Skechers by Barco collection includes a selection of fashion-forward pants, tops, and warm-up jackets for men and women in nine core colors that align with hospital and medical group programs. These include black, navy, pewter, new royal, ciel, white, wine, bahama, and teal. In addition, the new collection features two breathtaking fashion colors for women, cherry pie and sunny lime. Every piece in the Skechers by Barco collection can be washed and dried easily at home so it is ready to wear when needed.

“At Barco Uniforms everything we do centers around making the healthcare professional’s work and lifestyle a bit easier,” Murphy added. “We understand the challenges these professionals face every day and the demands put on their uniforms. That’s why we are committed to making scrubs that perform at the highest level, like Skechers by Barco, a collection that is as comfortable and functional as it is stylish and affordable.”

Posted January 2, 2018

Source: Barco Uniforms