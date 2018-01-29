ascena retail group Announces President Of dressbarn

MAHWAH, N.J. — January 29, 2018 — ascena retail group, inc., announced today that Erin Stern has been promoted to President of dressbarn.

“Erin brings extraordinary strategic, branding and merchandising capabilities that will complement our current leadership team,” said Gary Muto, President and Chief Executive Officer of ascena Brands. “I’ve known Erin from our work together at ascena, but also when our career paths crossed at Gap Inc. She is an extremely talented leader with a passion for product, brand and our customer.”

Ms. Stern spent the majority of her career at Gap Inc. where she held senior leadership roles across multiple product categories. She was also the Chief Merchant for Juicy Couture and President of bebe Sport. Prior to naming her as President of dressbarn, Ms. Stern served as EVP-Chief Merchandising Officer for maurices. Ms. Stern received a B.A. degree in Sociology from Tulane University in New Orleans, LA.

“It’s always energizing to promote from within, especially with a candidate who has Erin’s drive, tenacity and product expertise,” said David Jaffe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the ascena retail group, inc.

“I’m excited to work alongside this talented team. The combination of this brand’s strong history, combined with its niche in the market, make us uniquely positioned to play a more meaningful role in our customer’s lives,” said Ms. Stern.

Posted January 29, 2018

Source: ascena retail group, inc.