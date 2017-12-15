YuniquePLM® Cloud From Gerber Improves Product Accuracy For Toad & Co.

TOLLAND, CT. — December 14, 2017 — Data entry has long been a laborious job and with many company’s legacy systems required multiple entries causing errors to arise. “Duplicate data entry will be something of the past once we employ YuniquePLM,” said Kelly Milazzo, vice president operations, Toad & Co. “Our team will realize reduced development time and eliminate time consuming errors throughout the product development process making our business more sustainable over time.”

Toad & Co are creators of socially and environmentally committed garments that are equally suited for the rigors of the trail or the tavern. Ninety percent of their products are eco-friendly and a portion of each sale supports people with developmental disabilities.

“We are excited to help Toad & Co succeed with their mission of being sustainable,” stated Bill Brewster, vice president and general manager, enterprise software solutions at Gerber. “With the implementation of YuniquePLM Cloud, they are able to eliminate duplicate data entries and eliminate errors by housing all data in a central repository saving time as they produce their socially and environmentally friendly apparel.”

YuniquePLM Cloud product lifecycle management software serves as a central repository of critical data, and eliminates problems companies often face when using multiple Excel spreadsheets, email or tracking documents to communicate throughout the stages of product development and management. YuniquePLM Cloud creates a single version of the truth, connecting a company’s creative process with their supply chain and production processes.

Posted December 15, 2017

Source: Gerber Technology