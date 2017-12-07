Lincoln International Represents Alleson Athletic In A Sale To Badger Sportswear, A Portfolio Company Of CCMP Capital Advisors

NEW YORK — December 7, 2017 — Lincoln International (“Lincoln”), a global mid-market investment bank, is pleased to announce that Alleson Athletic (“Alleson” or the “Company”) has been acquired by Badger Sportswear, a portfolio company of CCMP Capital Advisors.

Alleson Athletic is a North American supplier of in-stock and custom sublimated athletic apparel and game uniforms. Alleson’s product assortment spans all major sports categories, and the Company goes to market under a wide variety of premier corporate-owned and licensed brands, including Alleson, ChromaGear, Under Armour, New Balance and the NBA/WNBA. Alleson’s products are sold primarily through leading athletic apparel distributors and an extensive network of over 4,000 independent team dealers. Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Rochester, New York, Alleson leads the market in the use of sublimation technology and is widely known throughout the industry for its innovative designs and manufacturing expertise and flexibility.

Alleson CEO, Todd Levine, commented, “Alleson was founded by my great-grandfather and has been a part of my family for generations. I am so glad that we chose Lincoln to walk us through the difficult and sometimes emotional process of selling a family business. The Lincoln team had a strong understanding of the apparel sector and was deeply engaged in the day-to-day details of the transaction. Lincoln provided us with excellent advice and a great partner in Badger Sportswear. I am excited to see this partnership take our Company to the next level!”

Lincoln acted as the exclusive investment banking representative of Alleson, working closely with the Company’s management team and shareholders to establish the new partnership. This included providing advisory expertise and managing the preparatory, marketing, negotiation and due diligence phases of the transaction. The sale of Alleson demonstrates Lincoln’s strong track record in the apparel sector, as well as the consumer soft goods category.

Posted December 7, 2017

Source: Lincoln International LLC