Gina Group Launches K-Swiss Legwear Collection

NEW YORK — December 28, 2017 — Gina Group, a privately held NYC based accessory and footwear company, is presenting their inaugural K-Swiss sock collection during the upcoming market week beginning Jan. 8.

“We are excited to incorporate the K-swiss brand into our current brand portfolio,” says Jack J. Gindi Vice President of Gina Group.

Gina Group’s current mix of brands extends across multiple categories including hosiery, footwear, handbags, intimate apparel, and fashion accessories. Brands include well recognized labels such as Bebe, Steve Madden, Halston, Betsey Johnson, Laundry by Shelli Segal, Rampage, Slazenger, Cosmopolitan, Ellen Tracy, among several others.

“K-Swiss is a unique heritage American Sneaker brand with a footprint in both an active and fashion lifestyle,” said Gindi.

The collection was developed under the direction of Jen Green, design director at Gina. “There is a current trend bringing back retro, nostalgic 90’s brands so we are very excited to partner with K-Swiss. Our collection will include core athletic products as well as lifestyle socks defined by the classic K-Swiss heritage,” says Green.

K-Swiss is based in LA under the direction of president Barney Waters, who helped facilitate this deal. “As our footwear business is experiencing strong growth, it’s a good time to add brand extensions. For the legwear category, Gina Group is the perfect partner, and we’re very confident in their expertise and experience.”

“The initial response to the brand acquisition has been overwhelmingly positive. K-Swiss is making a comeback and we strongly believe in Barney and his team at K-Swiss,” continues Gindi.

Posted December 29, 2017

Source : Gina Group