Gerber To Sponsor The 2018 PCA Vision Best Design Award (University)

TOLLAND, Conn. — December 12, 2017 — Gerber Technology is delighted to announce they will be sponsoring the 2018 Professional Clothing (PCA) Vision Best Design (University).

The contest requires students to share their vision of stylish, functional professional clothing (corporate wear, workwear and personal protective equipment (PPE)) that can be worn for a specific job role in a sector of their choice. The goal is for the students to deliver innovative designs that truly meet the needs of the worker (man or woman) to help them perform their job to the best of their ability in their standard job environment. The Best Design Award (University) will be awarded to the university or college which has the best overall design submissions meeting the PCA Vision contest criteria.

Yvonne Heinen-Foudeh, Marketing and Communications Director, EMEA for Gerber Technology, said: “We are very proud to be sponsoring Vision part of the prestigious Professional Clothing Awards. We have nominated a pattern and market expert from Gerber Technology to join the judging panel to help select the additional Vision Award winner and she looks forward to seeing the applications. Having recently relaunched The Student Design Award, Gerber Technology is excited to engage with the contest and be part of an important initiative to identify and encourage the next generation. It is important that we welcome new talent into the Professional Clothing segment and we are very pleased to be part of this”.

Gerber’s mission is to make it easy for anyone in the world using textiles, leather, composites or other flexible materials to go from concept to market quickly and seamlessly. The provider of integrated automation solutions with UK premises in Manchester has been empowering educators and those who support them with technology to help prepare the next generation of fashion leaders for nearly 50 years.

Yvette Ashby, Managing Director of Professional Clothing director-e, Show and Awards, emphasized: “We are proud and honored to have Gerber Technology on board to support PCA Vision Best Design Award (University) and offer expertise on digital pattern making. Technology is an essential part of university education for the next generation of designers, as well as for the entire professional clothing industry.”

“The success of the industry relies on students graduating with the knowledge of how technologies like PLM, CAD and smart machines are used in manufacturing and how they are all connected. This is essential to the workflow and the contest provides an opportunity for students to present their capabilities,” added Yvonne Heinen-Foudeh. “The 2018 PCA Vision provides students with a stage to show off their extra-ordinary talents and help them create an impact before entering the professional world. Yvette Ashby and her team behind PCA Vision have created a powerful platform to make this happen, along with getting key apparel segments — corporate wear, work and image wear — as well as protective garments into the lime light they deserve”.

The 2018 PCA Vision contest forms the basis for the support that the Professional Clothing Awards and the professional clothing industry gives to young, upcoming designers. PCA Vision is an international contest, open to students from across Europe and winners will be announced at the opulent awards ceremony held on Wednesday June 20, 2018 at the Park Plaza London Riverbank.

Posted December 12, 2017

Source: Gerber Technology