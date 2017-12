NEW YORK — December 1, 2017 — Gap announced today a new limited-edition collection created for GapKids with actor and former Gap campaign star Sarah Jessica Parker. The collection is expected to be available for purchase to customers Spring 2018 through Gap online and GapKids stores in select countries including United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Greater China, Hong Kong and Japan.

Posted December 1, 2017

Source: Gap