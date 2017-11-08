MISSION And Dwyane Wade Team Up To Create Limited Edition MISSION x Wade Collection

NEW YORK — November 8, 2017 — MISSION®, a performance apparel and accessories brand with a singular focus on temperature control technologies and Dwyane Wade, three-time NBA champion and one of the league’s most stylish players, have collaborated to create the MISSION x Wade Collection. Tech-infused and designed by Wade and his team, the limited-edition capsule provides an elevated approach to compression wear.

Wade, a co-founder and user of MISSION’s famous instant cooling accessories since the brand’s founding in 2009, has been providing product feedback to the MISSION team for years. Tired of the stale compression category, he offered to design a new collection that fuses MISSION performance technology with his own well-known personal style. “Compression wear has always lacked substance and style,” explains the three-time champion, Dwyane Wade. “For my first capsule collection with the brand, I wanted to blend MISSION’s high-performance technology with my personal style to create fresh and innovative designs.”

MISSION entrusted Wade and his team to think beyond limits and really hone what the stylish athlete demands. From the first design meeting which included sketch reviews and color patterns to fabric swatch selections, Wade and MISSION worked closely to develop this collection. “Our partnership with Dwyane has been an enjoyable one since the very beginning. He understands how the body works and the importance of apparel and accessories that help maintain an optimum temperature to enable peak performance,” states MISSION’s Founder and CEO, Josh Shaw. “Dwyane is one of the best dressed men off the court. For his first collection, we wanted to marry our science with his unique style and offer the market something they’ve never seen before in the compression space.”

The MISSION x Wade Collection consists of seven pieces including compression tops, tights, and arm sleeves. The entire collection features MISSION’s VaporActive™, powered by 37.5® technology, which offers industry leading drying rates, odor control and superior comfort. The designs feature bold colors, geometric patterns and Wade’s insignia. A few pieces feature an exclusive reflective pattern that is revealed when hit only by a camera flash. Perfect for today’s vibrant social media posts, the flash pattern was designed specifically for this project. The added element speaks to how Wade approaches fashion – never the same and always full of surprises. “I am excited to share my new collection, which meets the performance and style needs of athletes by making them feel and look their best,” says Wade. “Style is how you express yourself and the collection, featuring reflective and non-reflective pieces, express my bold and creative approach to fashion.”

Source: MISSION®