Frost & Sullivan Lauds Mascot International A/S For Developing Blue Workwear That Offers Industry-Best Features, Functionality, And Aesthetics

LONDON — October 24, 2017 — Based on its recent analysis of the blue workwear market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Mascot International A/S with the 2017 European Frost & Sullivan Award for Product Leadership. MASCOT’s strong emphasis on quality, design, and customer-centric services has earned it the honor of being the blue workwear supplier of choice to companies across Europe.

Acknowledging workers’ preference for clothing that is light, flexible, and comfortable, MASCOT has developed blue workwear that weighs 205 g/m2 with a 50/50 cotton/polyester blend. Its latest offering is a full range of workwear with stretch, named MASCOT® ADVANCED. The trousers in this range are made from a specially developed four-way stretch material that is elastic in all directions, highly durable, has a low weight, is ergonomic, and boasts an integrated pocket design.

MASCOT has varied product ranges for specific requirements. The key product ranges include:

MASCOT® UNIQUE is one of Europe’s best-selling ranges for craftsmen and industrial users. It is made of sustainable TENCEL® fabric, derived from lyocell, to ensure breathability and moisture wicking properties, in addition to softness and the ability to withstand industrial laundering.

The award-winning MASCOT® FREESTYLE range and the MASCOT® ADVANCED ranges are available in a variety of styles and customization options, which is attractive to a younger generation of workers.

The MASCOT® CROSSOVER range is a range that delivers high customizability to users with an assortment of T-shirts, polo shirts, sweatshirts, and shirts in up to 24 colors.

The MASCOT® HARDWEAR range includes the MASCOT® Adra and MASCOT® Madrid craftsmen’s trousers. These have stretch panels that offer extended freedom of movement and multiple pockets and belt loops to secure tools and mobile phones.

To guarantee that its blue workwear is very high quality and reliable, MASCOT follows stringent guidelines from the initial procurement of raw materials and through the production process. The fabrics are tested for tensile and tear strength, abrasion, shrinkage, appearance, pilling, weight, and color, including the impact of sweat on the color of the workwear. The quality of the fabric is assessed using light-based techniques such as microscopy or infrared technology, which helps the manufacturer easily identify fabrics with defects and effectively address the issues. The majority of MASCOT’s workwear is produced at MASCOT’s own SA 8000-certified factories in Vietnam and Laos. SA 8000 is a recognized international standard for social responsibility and a documented proof of a safe and secure working environment.

MASCOT’s uncompromising attitude to quality is linked to its strategic decision to not only produce and deliver the best workwear, but also the best workwear solutions that makes it easy to find and purchase the right product – both for the distributors and end-users. As one of the early adopters of eCommerce, MASCOT has increased its brand visibility and widened its customer base by rolling out strategic initiatives such as the E-Partner and MASCOT® SmartStore.

“MASCOT’s E-Partner initiative endows small- and mid-size distributors with the infrastructure to set up a webshop, eliminating the need to stock inventory. The E-Partner also empowers end users by including various modes of payment and arranging for pickup at local distributor warehouses,” said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Sanjana Prabhakar. “Another key eCommerce solution, the is MASCOT® SmartStore platform,” a web-based ordering system for workwear and personal protective equipment that makes ordering of new workwear quick, easy and error free. “It efficiently manages purchases with an intuitive feature that remembers preferred sizes and provides suggestions based on a buyer’s budget.”

“MASCOT has a pan-European presence, is among the top 3 workwear manufacturers in Scandinavia, Benelux, Alpine, and Ireland, and is the market leader in its home base of Denmark,” noted Sanjana Prabhakar.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it supports.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Posted November 9, 2017

Source: Frost & Sullivan