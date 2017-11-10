Fazzini Chooses Just PLM By Up Solutions For A Better Design Management

LOMAZZO, Italy — November 3, 2017 — Founded in 1976, Fazzini is a company specialized in textile products for domestic use, now established as a leading player on the Italian textile manufacturing market, with a concept store and serving more than 700 Italian customers.

Starting from 2014, in order to create a better system for collaboration and standardization, Fazzini chose Just PLM (part of the complete Just MES suite) developed by Up Solutions, an Italian company with headquarters in the technology hub of ComoNExT. This solutions provided a centralized Product Lifecycle Management platform for Fazzini Home and all the individual people working both inside and outside the company.

According to the leadership at Fazzini Home, a very positive relationship has been built with Up Solutions’ project team, due to their high flexibility and great responsiveness.

Posted November 10, 2017

Source: Up Solutions Srl