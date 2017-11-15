EPIC Brands Acquires Sport Science — Industry Veteran Kevin Williams Named CEO

WINSTON-SALEM, NC — November 16, 2017 — EPIC Brand Management Group, LLC announced the acquisition of Sport Science, LLC, the performance wear company known for active wear engineered with a unique polyester blend that delivers superior moisture management in a fabric that looks, feels and wears like cotton. Kevin Williams, President of EPIC, has been named President & CEO of Sport Science, while Sport Science founder Neal Caplowe, will become Executive Vice President, Business Development & Sales.

“Sport Science is known in the active wear industry because of its unique combination of superior performance management and wearability,” commented Williams. “We’re excited to bring EPIC’s skills and resources in strategic brand building, e-commerce, merchandising, and sales expertise, to focus Sport Science’s participation within the running market, where the brand is strongest.”

Williams said they will retain Sport Science brand.

Caplowe started Sport Science in 2005 after seeing a need for both performance and comfort in active wear made in the U.S. “I didn’t believe you had to sacrifice one for the other when it came to performance wear, so we engineered a unique fabric that doesn’t short-change either. That’s been our value proposition all along,” Caplowe said. “Now with EPIC’s leadership, vision and resources, we’re well positioned for growth in our core markets.”

Sport Science has a long history of providing custom graphic-design and printing services for retailers, manufacturers and performance-related events. A recent example — and in a related announcement — the company was named the Official Finisher Shirt for the Indie 5K®, held in Austin, November 30th, during The Running Event 2017®, the premiere conference and trade show for the independent running specialty channel.

Together, the leadership team of Williams and Caplowe have more than a half-century of experience in the apparel and performance wear industry. Prior to founding EPIC, Williams held executive positions at CovilleBrands, Coville, Inc., and several independent marketing and sourcing consultancies. He is currently the President of the America Apparel Producers Newtork (AAPN). Prior to Sport Science, Caplowe founded Coming Attractions, Inc., a leading graphic-design tee-shirt and performance wear concern.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The company will be headquartered in Winston-Salem. NC, home of EPIC Brands.

Posted November 16, 2017

Source: EPIC Brand Management Group, LLC