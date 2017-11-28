DNA Textile Group Announces The Closing Of Its Denim Business Unit

COLUMBUS, Ga. — November 28, 2017 — Due to sagging demand and low selling prices, DNA Textile Group will be exiting the denim business by the end of January 2018.

We regret having to make the decision to cease denim operations and are profoundly grateful to our denim team members who have invested their incredible talents and loyalty to DNA over these past 15 years. It is because of their outstanding efforts, willingness to change, and most importantly their commitment to innovation that our denim business carried on much further and longer than conventional wisdom called for, and for that I will always be grateful.

DNA Textile Group will be pivoting quickly and focusing on our five year old Technical Fabrics and Custom Finishing Divisions which have been steadily growing and have a bright future. Despite our smaller footprint going forward, we will continue to invest more resources, talent and energy towards growing these businesses. We have professional teams and terrific manufacturing capabilities in place and we’re excited about our significant growth potential.

DNA will honor all existing and open denim orders as of November 28, 2017. We would like to thank the denim industry for their business over the years and wish each of our denim partners the very best. DNA Denim suppliers will be paid in full and the company will continue on as DNA Technical Fabrics. DNA will continue producing FR Denim and other specialty performance denims within our Technical Fabric Division.

The company will be working closely with state and local agencies to assist those affected in finding new employment. Layoffs in the Denim Division will conclude by the end of January 2018.

Source: DNA Textile Group