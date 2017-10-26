Bunker 27, Veteran Owned Military Apparel Brand, Launches New U.S. Air Force Apparel Collection

SPRING, Texas — October 26, 2017 — Bunker 27, newly licensed by the U.S. Air Force™ whose mission honors those who keep us free, past, present and future and commemorates military aviation, today announced the launch of its new U.S. Air Force™ Apparel Collection.

This designation is particularly gratifying for the brand’s founder, U.S. Air Force™ veteran Darren Moore, who launched Bunker 27 in 2016. With a nod to that heritage, the brand’s logo bears a signature wing and star graphic design reminiscent of the United States Air Force’s™ Legacy insignia. By participating in the U.S. Air Force™ trademark licensing program, a portion of the sale proceeds go to support and enhance the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Programs for Airmen worldwide.

Bunker 27 offers a 15% discount to military service members and veterans to show further appreciation for their service.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring a fresh new vision to U.S. Air Force™ branded apparel. Look for some of the most exciting USAF™ branded gear to date. Bunker 27 will celebrate the amazing legacy of the United States Air Force™ by bringing a sense of authenticity to everything we design.” Darren Moore, Founder & CEO.

Bunker 27 is celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the United States Air Force™ by offering a limited edition USAF™ 70th T-shirt featuring the silhouette of the U.S. Air Force’s™ newest 5th generation fighter jet, the F-35.

Posted October 26, 2017

Source: Bunker 27