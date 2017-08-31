Fruit Of The Loom, Inc. Donates Nearly One Million Pieces Of Clothing To Houston Residents In The Wake Of Hurricane Harvey

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — August 31, 2017 — Fruit of the Loom is donating nearly one million pieces of clothing to Houston-area residents, following the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey.

Donations such as clothing and underwear are desperately needed as thousands of residents are still displaced. Fruit of the Loom is sending two semi-tractor trailers full of essential clothing items like underwear, t-shirts, sweatshirts and sweatpants.

The products will depart from Fruit of the Loom distribution centers in Montgomery, Ala. and Palmetto, S.C. to arrive in Houston early next week.

To join the cause and help Fruit of the Loom provide vital clothing for Houston residents, visit RedCross.org.

Source: Fruit of the Loom, Inc.