Thermore® Brings You FREEDOM And Is Now PeTA Approved Vegan

MILAN — July 12, 2017 — In recent times, there has been a shift in the mentality of what outerwear is supposed to do. The consumers have plenty of jackets that keep them warm- what they desire now is something more functional- a more specialized garment that keeps them comfortable.

According to the English dictionary, “comfort” is defined as “a state of physical ease and freedom from pain or constraint”. So, what is more comfortable than a garment that continuously moves and adapts around your body?

Imagine if you could be warm wearing something as comfy as those stretch jeans or yoga pants that adapt to your body and the activity at hand? Thermore now introduces Thermore® Freedom, a new type of synthetic thermal insulation designed for what consumers expect from their outerwear in modern times. A product that will stretch and move as much as they need it to (up to 40%!). Four different levels of performance guarantee that you’re ready for anything.

And that’s not all. Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has recently certified all Thermore products as being Vegan approved. This goes hand in hand with Thermore’s ongoing commitment to conserving resources, while providing products in the most ethical and humanistic manner to performance loving consumers. Feeling good- and feeling good about their choices.

Posted July 12, 2017

Source: Thermore