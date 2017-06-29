Caulfeild Apparel Group To Drive Social Change With New Partner Outland Denim

TORONTO — June 29, 2017 — Caulfeild Apparel Group Ltd. is excited to announce its new partnership with Outland Denim, the profit-for-purpose premium Australian brand using jeans as a vehicle for social change.

In two transactions, Caulfeild Apparel has invested as a minority shareholder in Outland, and signed on as the North American distributor launching for fourth quarter 2017.

“I am very excited to be involved in this brand personally and corporately,” said Michael Purkis, President of Caulfeild.

“Outland is a one-of-a-kind brand, a game changer, and like nothing I have seen before in the premium denim world. I know the North American consumer will appreciate the premium product and fit, and that the product will earn its place in the market on its own merits, but it will also earn its place into the hearts and minds of our partners and customers as they all participate in changing lives around the world.”

Outland jeans are crafted in the brand’s own manufacturing facility in Cambodia by young women seeking sustainable employment and a tangible skill set after experiences of human trafficking, sexual exploitation and other human rights abuses. The seamstresses are trained in the craft of jean making while earning a living wage and engaging in other educational, life-enhancing opportunities to further protect them from vulnerability and exploitation.

Outland Denim began its jean-making journey when founder James Bartle had a fortuitous encounter with an anti-trafficking group at a music festival in Australia. With interest sparked, he then traveled to Asia and saw firsthand how human traffickers prey on vulnerable young girls in order to service the sex industry. With a desire to combat the problem, James and his wife soon learned that economic solutions provided more long-term success than charitable ones. They determined that if a girl had been rescued and control of life restored, that a sustainable career path is the key for securing a stable and safe future. James created the “Denim Project,” which enabled the rescued girls who demonstrated an interest in sewing to put their new skills to use manufacturing denim jeans.

“I’ve always lived in jeans. If you were going to produce anything, why wouldn’t you produce the most staple part of a person’s wardrobe? Jeans aren’t a throw-away item, but something you keep for years,” said Bartle.

After years of development, James took the denim project to scale in 2016 and launched Outland Denim with the intent on creating a sustainable business that could create opportunity and rescue women from slavery for years to come. The partnership with Caulfeild marks the next exciting chapter for the young brand.

“Our chance encounter with Caulfeild in New York City last October has led to a strong alignment between our companies,” said Bartle. “We are excited to partner with a company that has a great historical record in the apparel industry and believe this alliance will be crucial in our endeavor to provide more employment opportunities and combat slavery.”

Outland Denim is committed to sourcing the most ethically and environmentally sound raw materials in alignment with the world’s best sustainability practices with a vision to create a long-term position in the premium denim market for the consumer who loves denim and wants to contribute to a better world.

Posted June 29, 2017

Source: Caulfeild Apparel Group Ltd.